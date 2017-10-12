Team named: Hudson will cheer for St. Croix River Hounds

In searching for the right name, the ownership team reached out to the Hudson community, asking for ideas and recommendations. The response was overwhelming. Hundreds of emails were sent with thousands of suggestions for team names.

"The excitement level from everyone that emailed us over the last couple months has been amazing," a news release stated.

The St. Croix River Hounds will play in the Northwoods League, which is made up of 20 teams of college players. Though initial hopes were for a 2018 season, they will start in summer of 2019.

In November, a meet and greet with be held for the community to see logos, colors, stadium videos and renderings, ask about season tickets and other information will be available as well.

"The owners want to introduce themselves, their families, and meet all of the passionate fans excited for St. Croix River Hounds Baseball," the news release said.

For more information visit the team's Facebook page St. Croix River Hounds or email stcroixbaseball@gmail.com.

The development as a whole is still proceeding, and developer Klint Klaas said he anticipates construction will begin this fall.