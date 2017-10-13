Lt. Willems attends prestigious FBI training

Lt. Geoff Willems recently returned from the 10-week course in Quantico, being on the waiting list for seven years. Police Chief Marty Jensen also went through the program about seven years ago.

Willems had to apply for the program through the local field office in Milwaukee.

Each year, only a small number of law enforcement in the country and from around the world gets to attend one of the four sessions. Three from Wisconsin are selected per session, only 12 a year, meaning Willems was competing against officers from around the state for admission.

"It's a very unique opportunity," Willems said. "A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Some officers even put off their retirement by a required three years in order to attend the training.

"It's that important to them that they put off retirement," Willems said.

Participants review a three-pronged approach to law enforcement including fitness, academics and networking.

"The concept is to have all of these three things integrated equally," Willems said.

The fitness piece not only focused on physical and nutrition fitness, but on taking care of one's emotional and mental well being as well.

"I learned so much with the fitness aspecting, being able to take care of me and my officers," Willems said.

The academic piece was informative for Willems, who has attained a master's degree.

"The coursework was fascinating," he said.

Law enforcement participants come from all over the nation, and all over the world. Willems trained alongside officers from Belgium, New York Police Department and small town departments.

The training led to quick connections between participants, current and previous, something that will serve as a resource for all involved.

"You've got thousands of other people you can reach out to," Willems said.

The training culminates in the Yellow Brick Road - a 6-plus mile run that includes obstacles. Participants support each other through every last mile, running together or cheering from the sidelines.

"Five of us ran that whole thing together," Willems said. "It brings the whole thing together with the relationships you make."

Those that complete the run and training, receive a yellow brick, something officers use to identify others who have gone through the same process.

"You instantly kind of have a connection with that person," Willems said.

Back home now, Willems said the training will help him personally as an officer and a leader.

"It prepares me to take the next step in my career," he said.

It also helps the department update policy and procedure and work with its officers.

"I will be able to be aware of different issues that our officers might be dealing with," he said.

Willems' training is now complete, and Hudson Police Department has another on the waiting list. It may take seven years, but for Willems it was worth it.