Parents angry over busing of students in Hudson

The school district had tried a new transfer system with bussing, to decrease bus traffic at the high school. The school district also had an early start to school on Aug. 17, a new 4K program, new bell times at some schools, and a new bus registration protocol.

Since the beginning of the school year, parents have been voicing concerns with the way the bus system has been working. They're not happy.

Some of those concerns include overcrowding, issues with timing of drop off and pick up, and long bus rides.

The School District and Safe-Way Bus Company have been in discussions trying to correct the issues that have occurred, including a special meeting held in September.

Since then, school district Assistant Director of Community Relations Tracy Habisch-Ahlin said things have started to improve.

While parents have said some things have improved, many remain frustrated.

Parent response

"I've been so angry about how we've been treated," said Melissa Clymer, mom of 9-year-old Cristian Carson, 6-year-old Colton Carson, and 4-year-old Cameron Carson.

She said earlier on in the school year her kids didn't have places to sit on their route, number 236, which she said has been "plagued" with problems since the beginning of school.

Since that time, the crowding issue has been fixed.

However, that's not all she says has gone wrong.

"For the first eight days, they didn't get to school on time," she said. "One of these days they were home super late."

On the first day of school, she was told the bus driver forgot to pick up not just her kids, but all the kids in her neighborhood.

She also said that her 4-year-old son didn't have a spot on a bus for quite awhile. When he was given a route, she said it took him 50 minutes to get to school. She said that is too long for a 4-year-old.

Clymer said she's "very frustrated." She's tried talking to school principals, District Superintendent Nick Ouellette, and Safe-Way bus company.

"I just am very frustrated, angry. I'm sick of having to deal with it. I wish they would figure it out."

Jennifer Milchak is another self-described frustrated parent of Hudson School District kids.

She said she's also reached out to Safeway and various HSD personnel, including Ouellette, and feels she "isn't being heard.

"I have called so many times that I lost count, and nothing has been resolved," Milchak said. "I can't even begin to express my frustration with both Safeway and the Hudson School District. I feel like I am talking to a brick wall when I speak with them. Both personnel at Safe-Way and the Hudson School District have yelled at me during our conversations and told me I wasn't the only parent with concerns."

Milchak has three children, a seventh-grader at HMS, and a fourth- and second-grader at Houlton Elementary.

"As of right now, I am providing all of the transportation for my children to and from school every day," Milchak said.

Milchak described the problems she's facing as follows:

Her seventh grade child catches the gus at 6:40 a.m., the same as last year. But this year, the middle school start time has changed so her son sits at school for at least 45 minutes before school starts, she said.

"I have several issues with this. First, who is supervising these children?" Milchak asked. "Second, what is stopping them from getting off of the bus and leaving school property and then coming back? If something were to happen to them in that time frame, who is responsible? Is it the school district?"

Milchak said she does not feel heard.

"Because neither the School District or Safe-Way has resolved the ongoing issues, many, many parents that I have spoken with have simply taken their children off of the buses and are now driving them to school. And, that is not a solution to the problem! The School District and Safeway need to figure this busing situation out...The District needs to take responsibility for this mess and figure it out," she said.

School District response

Habisch-Ahlin acknowledged there have been issues with the busses. At last month's special meeting with Safe-Way, the school district discussed the continuing concerns and areas where Safeway was not in compliance with its district contract.

"The school district continues to work with Safe-Way toward making all the expectations in the contract agreement," she said.

Habish-Ahlin said those expectations are not being met yet, but some progress has been made with areas that still need to be fixed.

She said the district and Safe-Way are continuing to work on making sure kids get to school on time while trying to hit their target of 48 middle-high school kids on a bus, or 61 elementary kids per bus. The bus capacity is 71, but that's based on having students three to a seat, which Habisch-Ahlin said isn't realistic or practical.

In response to many parents saying they feel they haven't been heard, Habisch-Ahlin said:

"I know on our end that we've been calling parents back. The challenge for us is that we can't always answer every question because we don't actually operate and drive the busses," she said.

As for concerns about long bus rides, Habish-Ahlin said: "The expectation is that kids would not be on the bus more than an hour," she said. "That is one hour, one way. That's the same expectation for every child in the district, regardless of age."

While some middle schoolers do arrive early at the middle school, they are supervised by school staff where breakfast is available, with before school activities they can take part in.

Habisch-Ahlin said Safe-Way is now providing the district with more data regarding the number of students on each route, which student is on which route, etc. The district is looking into the purchase of new software to help with routing, Habisch-Ahlin said.

"And we are going to bring on an assistant director of transportation," she said. "This person will serve as a liaison between the school district and the bus company. This position exited years ago, as did the district's routing."

Habisch-Ahlin said this move will make a big difference in terms of ease of access to student bussing data, and will hopefully help improve the situation.

Safe-Way's response

In a statement, Safe-Way Bus Company said this has been a challenging year so far.

"In an effort to make routes as efficient as possible, the entire district was re-routed to accommodate:

• new bus staging for pickups and drop offs at the high school and middle school

• new 4K program

• early start of school year

• changes in bell times

• adding high school student transfers

• new registration protocol

"The accuracy of our student ridership was affected by these changes, and within the first two weeks of school we went from 30 routes to 34. The need to adjust routes quickly did present communication challenges, but Safe-Way's policy is always to notify families with changes. We are continuing to review routes daily, making adjustments with the least amount of disruption to families while still meeting our required times.

"During the transition period, we did have extra buses to accommodate overflow; we have never been over the legal capacity on any bus. Every effort is made to route buses so that students will ride no more than two hours to and from school (Hudson School District Procedure #751.1).

Safe Way continues to work with the District to ease through this difficult transition. Despite the

challenges, the safety of our students is our number one priority.

"For 27 years Safe-Way and the Hudson School District have enjoyed a very good working relationship to provide the best bus transportation for all district students. We are working through these challenges cooperatively with the district to continue to provide the quality student transportation that our community has come to expect."