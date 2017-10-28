Hudson police: Phone threat
Phone threats
Threats from an ex-boyfriend were reported by phone on Saturday, Oct. 14. The woman said her ex who lives in New Richmond had called her twice that day. The first call was short and was just the man calling her names and swearing. The second call he threatened to "rip her organs out and spit them at her" and said he hated her. She lives out of town, but was staying at her mother's house in Hudson for the weekend. An officer explained the process to obtain a restraining order, and advised her to stop answering his calls and to save any voicemails or texts. The officer also told her to call 911 if the ex showed up.
Facebook harassment
A minor reported harassment on social media from an 18-year-old on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 13-year-old complainant said the older girl has been harassing her for a few weeks on Instagram, calling her names and spreading rumors that she was sleeping around. The minor met the older girl through her older sister. An officer advised the minor to block the older girl on all social media sites and to delete her number. The officer also said she could attempt to file a restraining order. The officer reached out to the minor's mother, who said she had advised her daughter to report the incidents to the police. The older girl could not be reached through a phone call.