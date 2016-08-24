Fire destroys town of St. Joseph trailer home

Crews from at least three fire departments battled a structure fire at 1089 Old Highway 35 in the town of St. Joseph on Wednesday. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

Crews from at least three departments responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire in rural Hudson.

Fire destroyed a trailer home at 1089 Old Highway 35 in the town of St. Joseph. Firefighters on scene said no one was injured as a result of the fire. The burned-out trailer was one of several structures on the property, which St. Croix County property records show is owned by Kenneth and K. Bierbrauer Youngdahl of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said the fire was first reported at 8:40 a.m. by a passer-by. A deputy was the first person on scene and reported the trailer was engulfed in flames at the time, Knudson said.

Crews from St. Joseph, Hudson and Somerset responded.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.