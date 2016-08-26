A Hudson woman was arrested after being injured in a crash Thursday in Hudson.

St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 7:22 p.m. at 797 Old Highway 35.

Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said the driver, a 26-year-old Hudson woman, was extricated and was taken by ambulance to Hudson Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He said deputies smelled “an odor of intoxicants” and suspected alcohol was involved in the crash.

The driver’s name was not immediately released; Knudson said she will be appearing in court Friday on possible charges.

According to reports, witnesses saw the vehicle traveling north on Highway 35 when it entered a ditch, then went airborne. It rolled as it landed, eventually coming to rest on Old Highway 35.