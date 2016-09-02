Crash closes County Road N

Hudson Firefighters work to extract the driver of the Dodge Caravan.

Firefighters and sheriff deputies work the scene of the crash on County Road N. Invovled were a white Dodge Ram driven by a man from a River Falls and a blue Dodge Caravan driven by a minor from Hudson Township. (photos by Rebecca Mariscal)

Two people were transported by ambulance from the scene of a head-on collision Friday afternoon in Hudson Township.

Authorities received a call of an accident in front of 669 County Road N, near the intersection with Baker Road, around 3:40 p.m.

According to St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old female from Hudson Township was traveling westbound on County Road N in a van when it collided with a truck traveling eastbound.

The driver of the truck is a 62-year-old male from River Falls, authorities said.

The female was transported to Hudson Hospital and the male was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, both with undetermined injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.