Update: Crash closes County Road N

Hudson Firefighters work to extract the driver of the Dodge Caravan.

Firefighters and sheriff deputies work the scene of the crash on County Road N. Invovled were a white Dodge Ram driven by a man from a River Falls and a blue Dodge Caravan driven by a minor from Hudson Township. (photos by Rebecca Mariscal)

Two people were transported by ambulance from the scene of a head-on collision Friday afternoon in Hudson Township.

Authorities received a call of a crash in front of 669 County Road N near the intersection with Baker Road around 3:40 p.m.

Jessica Schutz, 17, from Hudson Township was traveling westbound on County Road N in a 2008 Dodge Caravan when it collided with a 1997 Dodge Ram traveling eastbound, according to Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Brian Erickson.

The driver of the truck is 62-year-old David Hake from River Falls, authorities said.

Hake was transported to Regions Hospital with significant injuries. Schutz was taken by ambulance to Hudson Hospital with unknown injuries before being transferred to Regions after the accident.

Wisconsin State Patrol is still investigating the accident, but Schutz received a citation for driving left of the center line, according to State Patrol.