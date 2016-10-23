Chief Deputy Scott Knudson of the St. Croix County Sheriff's office said it was a one-vehicle rollover crash. The victim was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and was the vehicle's only occupant.

More than one River Falls Ambulance was on scene, along with several law enforcement vehicles and personnel, and at least one fire truck.

While northbound Highway 35 traffic was detoured onto Glover Road, one southbound lane stayed open as traffic there moving slowly past the scene of the crash -- one that appeared to have taken place in the northbound lane.

Northbound 35 was still closed at the crash site, after 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Knudson encouraged people traveling on Highway 35 to be careful driving in the area of the crash. As emergency personnel could still be on scene, Knudson asked drivers to slow down, and merge into the appropriate lane, when necessary.