Hudson officer reflects on crash

“If I hadn’t been there, I do think that the people changing the tire most likely would have been hit and killed,” Lundberg said.

On the morning of Oct. 17, Lundberg responded to a vehicle in distress on the left shoulder of Interstate 94 westbound. The vehicle was half on the shoulder, half in the fast lane. The passengers were working on changing a flat tire. Lundberg knew the danger this presented, and positioned her car about 60 yards away from the vehicle, with lights on and flashing.

“I was hoping to give them some cover with my squad,” she said.

Still, Lundberg saw potential visibility issues with her own squad car. She walked back toward her car to find a better position and call for another officer.

“I never had a chance to do any of those things,” she said.

A pickup truck, driven by Derik Sands of St. Paul, smashed into Lundberg's squad car as she was walking back to it, sending it toward her.

“Obviously I was just hoping to get out of the way, but I didn’t have anywhere to go,” Lundberg said.

A dashboard camera from her squad shows just how close it came to hitting her. Lundberg is pressed against the barrier, unable to go in any direction, with the highway to one side and a gap down to the St. Croix River on the other.

Luckily, Lundberg was unharmed.

As soon as she was clear, Lundberg's focus quickly transitioned to those around her. She was immediately concerned with the people she was assisting, who were both still out of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“I thought I was going to watch those two die,” she said.

Lundberg’s squad car missed the other bystanders and flew across all three lanes of I-94 before striking the barrier on the far right.

“My squad then miraculously crossed the freeway and no one else struck it,” she said.

Once Lundberg saw everyone else was clear, her focus switched to Sands. He received minor injuries, the only one hurt.

Both Lundberg’s squad car and the pickup were considered totaled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A citation had not been issued yet.

This is not the first time Lundberg and her fellow officers have experienced frightening or frustrating issues while working on the side of the road.

“I have had experience with it in my career — I obviously haven’t had an incident like this one — where I’ve given people tickets for not slowing or moving over,” she said.

In Wisconsin, law requires drivers to move over for emergency vehicles if they can safely do so, or slow down as they pass. Citations for not moving over are about $260.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, failure to move over for emergency vehicles is one of the reasons motor vehicle crashes are one top cause of death for law enforcement officers.

Lundberg said it all comes down to common sense and remembering the lessons from when one first learns to drive. She reminded drivers to always scan the road, looking for police, EMS, tow trucks and even other drivers.

“It’s just one of those things where you have to have some awareness of what’s around you,” she said.

She understands how busy life is and how easy it is to get distracted. Awareness, however, is vital.

“Situations can change that quickly where your life and people that you hit, their life will change that drastically,” Lundberg said.

Her own experience has had a huge impact on her own life but even more of an impact on her family and fellow officers.

“It’s been a big impact on them knowing that they could have lost me or it could have been one of them easily,” Lundberg said. “When you work closely with people in law enforcement, it is kind of a family bond because we go into these life and death situations with each other quite often.”