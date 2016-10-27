UPDATE: Freeway crash involved Hudson motorist, semi, third vehicle
The interstate crash that snarled traffic for hours Wednesday in Hudson involved three vehicles including a semi-trailer, according to new information released by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The crash, which occurred at 1:40 p.m. immediately east of the St. Croix River bridge on I-94, happened after a passenger vehicle driven by 85-year-old John D. Breault struck a damaged section of roadway. That caused a chunk of concrete to dislodge and strike the vehicle's undercarriage, sending it careening out of control, according to a State Patrol news release.
The semi, driven by 28-year-old Justin M. Fritsch of Hutchinson, Minn., switched lanes in an unsuccesful effort to avoid Breault's Ford Taurus. The semi rear-ended the Taurus, overturned and was left blocking all three westbound lanes of traffic. A third vehicle, driven by 58-year-old Paynesville, Minn., resident Steven F. Vaske, struck the semi's trailer.
None of the three drivers was injured.
Passing traffic was contained to the shoulder of the road until 3:47 p.m., when two traffic lanes were opened up.
All vehicles were cleared from the crash scene at 4:12 p.m. Troopers said westbound traffic was backed up for about six miles during the delay.