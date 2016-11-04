Authorities: Fatal crash victim, 16, was wearing seat belt

The revelation reverses an earlier statement from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office that Kyra Hayes, 16, was not buckled up during the Oct. 21 crash north of River Falls.

“When emergency responders arrived at the crash scene, several witnesses stated that Kyra Hayes had been ejected from the Oldsmobile Bravada she had been operating,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Law enforcement personnel on scene also noted that the seat belt was found to have been retracted.”

However, analysis of the vehicle’s engine control module revealed the seat belt had been buckled, the sheriff’s office said. A Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy of Hayes also noted injuries “consistent with seat belt usage,” according to the statement.

“As a result of this information, the crash report will be amended to indicate that a seat belt was in use at the time of the crash,” the release states.

Sheriff’s authorities said the crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said last month that preliminary investigation concluded that Hayes swerved in traffic after a driver handling a cellphone veered into her lane of traffic.

That driver, identified by authorities as 21-year-old Makellia S. Jensen, was cited for operating without a valid license. Jensen was cited again after an Oct. 29 traffic incident in St. Croix County, where she was ticketed for speeding and driving without a valid license.