    River Falls crews respond to pedestrian crash on Highway 35

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 12:30 p.m.
    River Falls EMTs, police and firefighters assisted a person reportedly struck in traffic Monday on Highway 35 in River Falls. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

    Emergency crews responded Monday morning to Highway 35 in River Falls after a person was reportedly struck in traffic.

    Initial police scanner transmissions indicated the person was struck at about 11:30 a.m. by a semi-trailer. River Falls ambulance crews and police were seen responding to a person lying on the roadway in the northbound lane of Highway 35 traffic — just north of the Highway 65 off-ramp from River Falls.

    A semi-trailer was one of several vehicles seen stopped at the scene.

    More information on the incident will be posted as it is available.

