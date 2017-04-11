Motorcyclist injured in rural Star Prairie
A western Wisconsin man was airlifted from St. Croix County last weekend after a motorcycle crash just north of the county line.
Polk County Sheriff Peter Johnson said the Saturday, April 8, crash left a 58-year-old man from Luck injured. The man, whose name wasn’t released was taken by ambulance to Star Prairie in St. Croix County, where he was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.
Johnson said the crash occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of Highway 65 when the man failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway. The driver was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson Road King, according to the sheriff’s office.
Johnson said more information on the crash will be released as it becomes available.
