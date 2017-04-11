Search
    Motorcyclist injured in rural Star Prairie

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:18 a.m.

    A western Wisconsin man was airlifted from St. Croix County last weekend after a motorcycle crash just north of the county line.

    Polk County Sheriff Peter Johnson said the Saturday, April 8, crash left a 58-year-old man from Luck injured. The man, whose name wasn’t released was taken by ambulance to Star Prairie in St. Croix County, where he was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

    Johnson said the crash occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of Highway 65 when the man failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway. The driver was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson Road King, according to the sheriff’s office.

    Johnson said more information on the crash will be released as it becomes available.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
