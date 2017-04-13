According to a news release, Conner was driving a 1995 GMC Sierra pickup that was struck in oncoming traffic after a 2003 Ford F-250 driven by River Falls resident Jared M. Nelson crossed the centerline near 870th Street.

Conner and Hultman, a passenger in the Sierra, were taken by Ellsworth EMS to River Falls Area Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed in the news release. Nelson sustained minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

There were no signs alcohol was a factor in the cras, according to deputies.

Nelson was ticketed for operating left of center, while Conner was cited for no proof of insurance.

Ellsworth firefighters and the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service assisted deputies at the scene.