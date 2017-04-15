VIDEO: Major apartment fire in Somerset Friday afternoon, nobody injured
A fire did severe damage to an apartment building in Somerset Friday afternoon.
The Somerset Fire Department was called to a fire at 308 Willow Street in Somerset just before 2 p.m. This is the site of an apartment building. The fire appeared to start in an upper corner apartment, where flames could still be seen inside the apartment. Smoke was billowing from under the awnings all around the upper level of the apartment. The New Richmond and St. Joseph fire departments were called to supply mutual aid in battling the blaze.
Somerset Fire Chief Travis Belisle said no persons were injured in the fire, but two cats perished in the apartment where the fire began.
The apartment was is an eight-unit complex. While it appeared the damage would be extensive, Belisle said quick work by the firefighters limited the damage to three apartments.
"Five of the units are in good shape, other than the smoke smell," Belisle said.
The fire started in an upper corner bedroom, but Belisle said they weren't able to determine a cause of the fire, saying "it was possibly electrical."
The Red Cross has been in contact with the residents of the building. They won't be allowed back into the building until it is safe to have the electricity turned back on.
