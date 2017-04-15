Somerset Fire Chief Travis Belisle said no persons were injured in the fire, but two cats perished in the apartment where the fire began.

The apartment was is an eight-unit complex. While it appeared the damage would be extensive, Belisle said quick work by the firefighters limited the damage to three apartments.

"Five of the units are in good shape, other than the smoke smell," Belisle said.

The fire started in an upper corner bedroom, but Belisle said they weren't able to determine a cause of the fire, saying "it was possibly electrical."

The Red Cross has been in contact with the residents of the building. They won't be allowed back into the building until it is safe to have the electricity turned back on.

More from the New Richmond News