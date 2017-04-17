The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 56-year-old David Alan Kelch of Arkansaw. He died on the way to the hospital, according to a news release.

The release states deputies responded to the crash at 8:49 p.m. at county roads S and X. Kelch’s 2005 Honda motorcycle appeared to be southbound on County Road S when it struck a cow in the roadway, deputies reported.

Authorities from the Elmwood Fire Department, Elmwood EMS, along with Ellsworth medics and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office assisted Pierce County deputies at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.