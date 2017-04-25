Search
    Beldenville man in 'fair' condition after Hager City-area crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:20 p.m.
    Authorities on Tuesday identified a Beldenville man as the person who was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the town of Trenton.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said Todd L. Johnson, 50, was extricated from a 2000 Chevy pickup before being airlifted to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. A hospital spokeswoman said he was in fair condition on Tuesday afternoon.

    Deputies said the crash occurred at 3:14 p.m. Monday on Highway 63 when a 2002 Dodge pickup driven by Kevin D. Jonas, 54, was waiting to turn from the highway onto 830th Street. That’s when the Jonas’ truck was rear-ended by Johnson, according to a news release.

    Jonas, of Hager City, was not injured, deputies said.

    Deputies were assisted at the scene by firefighters from Ellsworth and Red Wing, Hager City first responders, Red Wing ambulance and Mayo One.

    The crash remains under investigation.

