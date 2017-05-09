Search
    Florida couple, River Falls woman hospitalized after 3-car crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:55 p.m.
    A River Falls firefighter tends to one of three cars involved in a crash Monday night at Liberty Road and Highway 65. Submitted photo1 / 3
    Authorities said these vehicles were among three that collided Monday night in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 65 in the town of Kinnickinnic. Submitted photo2 / 3
    This car was one of three vehicles involved in a chain-reaction crash that shut down Highway 65 for about an hour on Monday night in St. Croix County. Submitted photo3 / 3

    Three people were hospitalized Monday, May 8, after a chain-reaction crash on Highway 65 in the town of Kinnickinnic.

    The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said all three people sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. They were identified Tuesday as 78-year-old Daniel Dennisen, 76-year-old Dorothy Denissen and 42-year-old Cheri Brenna.

    The Denissens, of Newport Richey, Fla., were taken by ambulance to Hudson Hospital. St. Croix County Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said Daniel Denissen had to be extricated from the 2009 Toyota sedan he was driving.

    Brenna, of River Falls, was transported to River Falls Area Hospital.

    Knudson said the crash happened at 8:20 p.m. at Highway 65 and Liberty Road when the Denissen car was rear-ended by a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 35-year-old Maranda Whirry of Hammond. Knudson said the Denissen car was stopped in traffic to turn onto Liberty Road when the crash propelled that car into southbound traffic, where it was struck by Brenna’s 2008 Chevy Malibu, which caught fire in the crash.

    Whirry was evaluated for injuries and released from the scene, Knudson said. He added that deputies were investigating the possibility of distracted driving as a factor.

    All four occupants of the three vehicles were seatbelted, Knudson said. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

    Deputies were assisted at the scene by EMS crews, firefighters, paramedics and police from River Falls.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
