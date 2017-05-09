The Denissens, of Newport Richey, Fla., were taken by ambulance to Hudson Hospital. St. Croix County Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said Daniel Denissen had to be extricated from the 2009 Toyota sedan he was driving.

Brenna, of River Falls, was transported to River Falls Area Hospital.

Knudson said the crash happened at 8:20 p.m. at Highway 65 and Liberty Road when the Denissen car was rear-ended by a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 35-year-old Maranda Whirry of Hammond. Knudson said the Denissen car was stopped in traffic to turn onto Liberty Road when the crash propelled that car into southbound traffic, where it was struck by Brenna’s 2008 Chevy Malibu, which caught fire in the crash.

Whirry was evaluated for injuries and released from the scene, Knudson said. He added that deputies were investigating the possibility of distracted driving as a factor.

All four occupants of the three vehicles were seatbelted, Knudson said. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by EMS crews, firefighters, paramedics and police from River Falls.

