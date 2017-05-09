Crossing guard hit on Second Street

A beige pickup truck driven by Molly Greene was making a left turn on Second Street when the passenger side of the vehicle struck Vickie Rasmussen as she was a few feet into the crosswalk, according to the crash report. Eyewitness statements said the impact sent the victim back off the street.

Rasmussen was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with a suspected serious injury, and has since been released.

According to the report, no citation has been issued at this time.

The intersection where the accident occurred has a painted crosswalk and flashing lights.

