    Boy injured after 12-foot fall in St. Croix County

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 3:08 p.m.

    A child was hospitalized Wednesday after falling 12 feet inside a  rural St. Croix County barn.

    Authorities from several agencies responded at 10:30 p.m. to a home on 60th Avenue in the town of Pleasant Valley, a community about six miles east of Roberts, for a rescue call.

    Scott Knudson, chief deputy for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office -- one of the responding agencies -- said on Thursday that the boy, 14, was injured after falling 12 feet inside a barn.

    The boy was transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries, Knudson said.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
