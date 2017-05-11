Boy injured after 12-foot fall in St. Croix County
A child was hospitalized Wednesday after falling 12 feet inside a rural St. Croix County barn.
Authorities from several agencies responded at 10:30 p.m. to a home on 60th Avenue in the town of Pleasant Valley, a community about six miles east of Roberts, for a rescue call.
Scott Knudson, chief deputy for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office -- one of the responding agencies -- said on Thursday that the boy, 14, was injured after falling 12 feet inside a barn.
The boy was transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries, Knudson said.