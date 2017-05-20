Search
    Semi truck pins car in Saturday crash

    By Sarah Young Today at 9:17 p.m.
    Law enforcement had to break out the back window of a 1999 Grand Am to extricate a driver whose car was pinned against a cement median by a semi-tractor in a crash early Saturday afternoon in Hudson. Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol1 / 2
    A semi-tractor trailer pinned a car against the cement median on Interstate-94 Saturday, May 20 when the semi driver made a lane change to reportedly avoid crashing into traffic, which had slowed for an incident on the Hudson bridge. Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol2 / 2

    HUDSON -- A Menomonie man suffered life threatening injuries after a semi-tractor pinned his vehicle against a cement barrier on Interstate 94 in Hudson Saturday, May 20.

    The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash around 1 p.m. near mile mark 1 in St. Croix County.

    According to reports, westbound traffic had slowed down for an incident on the Hudson bridge when a semi tractor with trailer, driven by 26-year-old Muhumed F. Noor of Columbus, Ohio, approached and couldn’t stop in time. Noor made a lane change and struck a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by 37-year-old Douglas A. Tronrud. Both vehicles traveled onto the median shoulder into the cement median barrier. The semi then went over the median barrier and the pinned the car on its side between the semi-trailer and median barrier.

    When state troopers arrived on scene, they made contact with Tronrud, who was pinned inside the car. He communicated with troopers, who broke the back window out of the Grand Am to get to Tronrud.

    EMS transported Tronrud to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Initial reports indicate both drivers were wearing seat belts. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

    Hudson Police Department, Hudson Fire, St. Croix County EMS and St. Croix County Highway Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

    The case remains under investigation by the State Patrol.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
