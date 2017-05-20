Semi truck pins car in Saturday crash

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash around 1 p.m. near mile mark 1 in St. Croix County.

According to reports, westbound traffic had slowed down for an incident on the Hudson bridge when a semi tractor with trailer, driven by 26-year-old Muhumed F. Noor of Columbus, Ohio, approached and couldn’t stop in time. Noor made a lane change and struck a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by 37-year-old Douglas A. Tronrud. Both vehicles traveled onto the median shoulder into the cement median barrier. The semi then went over the median barrier and the pinned the car on its side between the semi-trailer and median barrier.

When state troopers arrived on scene, they made contact with Tronrud, who was pinned inside the car. He communicated with troopers, who broke the back window out of the Grand Am to get to Tronrud.

EMS transported Tronrud to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Initial reports indicate both drivers were wearing seat belts. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Hudson Police Department, Hudson Fire, St. Croix County EMS and St. Croix County Highway Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the State Patrol.