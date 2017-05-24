Man dies of injuries from St. Croix County crash

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Fellman’s 2010 Chevy Impala was struck on its passenger side as it turned off the highway into a private driveway. His vehicle was struck by a 2004 Dodge Ram driven by 41-year-old Ridgeland resident Chad J. Bowers, who was not injured.

Fellman was airlifted by LifeLink III from the scene to Regions Hospital, where he died.

The news release states Fellman was not seat belted at the time of the crash; Bowers was buckled up.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Klatt said he doesn’t expect citations to be issued in the crash. He added that alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by New Richmond Fire and Ambulance Services, Deer Park firefighters and first responder and the Clear Lake Fire Department.

The crash was St. Croix County’s fourth traffic fatality of 2017.