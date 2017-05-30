One dead, 7 injured in St. Croix County crash

St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies identified the deceased driver as 59-year-old Ellen L. Gordon. Her passenger, 49-year-old Sheila A. Barber, of Couderay, Wis., was airlifted from the scene of the town of Forest crash with serious injuries. Her condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

According to a news release, Gordon’s 2010 Ford Fusion was westbound on Highway 64 near 310th Street when it crossed the centerline at about 11 a.m. and struck a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Darren L. Smith, a 46-year-old from Glenwood City.

He and all five of his passengers were injured.

Three of those passengers were taken to Regions Hospital with serious injuries: JoAnn Smith, 55, Glenwood City; William W. Wolff, 52, Adrian, Mo.; and Deanna L. Wolff, 54, Adrian, Mo. The news release states those three passengers were not seatbelted.

A Regions spokeswoman said the Wolffs were in fair condition Monday morning, while JoAnn Smith was listed in good condition.

Darren Smith, along with passengers Judith M. Coyer, 74, Glenwood City, and Denise L. Smith, 51, Glenwood City, was taken to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond.

The crash, St. Croix County’s fifth traffic fatality of the year, left the highway closed for four hours while deputies investigated.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Glenwood City Fire and EMS, New Richmond EMS, Baldwin EMS and Clear Lake EMS.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call 715-386-4701.