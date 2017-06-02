Search
    Two transported — 1 by air — after motorcycle struck by deer in Pierce County

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:50 p.m.
    Emergency crews load a patient aboard a LifeLink III flight Thursday in Spring Valley. Jalen Knuteson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    A patient is tended to Thursday after a motorcycle crash in rural Spring Valley. Jalen Knuteson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    Two western Wisconsin residents were seriously injured Thursday, June 1, after the motorcycle they were on was struck by a deer in rural Spring Valley.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 44-year-old Christopher Windsor and his 41-year-old passenger as Valerie Windsor. Valerie was transported by air to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, while Christopher was taken by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin. Both are listed as Knapp residents.

    According to deputies, the Windsors were westbound at 5:03 p.m. on Highway 29 near 290th Street  in the town of Gilman on a 2012 Harley-Davidson Road King when the deer collided with the vehicle.

    Deputies were assisted at the scene by police, ambulance and fire crews from Spring Valley, along with Elmwood firefighters and LifeLink III air transport.

    The crash remains under investigation.

