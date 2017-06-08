Man airlifted after motorcycle strikes deer on I-94
A motorcyclist was airlifted after striking a deer Thursday, June 8, on Interstate 94 near Roberts.
The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash report at 4:50 a.m. in westbound traffic near milepost 11, according to a news release. The driver, identified as a 42-year-old man, was critically injured in the crash.
Traffic was backed up for more than an hour-and a-half while crews tended to the crash scene.
The motorcyclist’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.