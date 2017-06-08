Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man airlifted after motorcycle strikes deer on I-94

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:25 a.m.

    A motorcyclist was airlifted after striking a deer Thursday, June 8, on Interstate 94 near Roberts.

    The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash report at 4:50 a.m. in westbound traffic near milepost 11, according to a news release. The driver, identified as a 42-year-old man, was critically injured in the crash.

    Traffic was backed up for more than an hour-and a-half while crews tended to the crash scene.

    The motorcyclist’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsCrashaccidentInterstate 94roberts
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness