    Amish teens injured after SUV rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in St. Croix County

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:55 a.m.
    The Wisconsin State Patrol released this image of a horse-drawn buggy that was struck from behind by an SUV early Monday, June 26, in St. Croix County. Submitted photo1 / 2
    The Wisconsin State Patrol said the driver of this SUV rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy carrying three Amish teenagers early Monday in St. Croix County. Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol2 / 2

    The Wisconsin State Patrol was investigating what led to a vehicle rear-ending an Amish buggy early Monday in a St. Croix County crash that left a teenager with life-threatening injuries.

    The State Patrol reported the crash occurred at 12:38 a.m. on Highway 128 near Highway 12 in Wilson. According to a news release, a 2014 Honda Pilot was northbound on Highway 128 when it struck a horse-drawn buggy from behind, the impact from which threw at least one person from the carriage.

    That person, identified in a news release as an 18-year-old woman from Wilson, was airlifted from the scene by LifeLink III at 1:19 a.m. to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

    Two others in the buggy were taken by Baldwin ambulance to Regions — a 19-year-old Wilson man and a 17-year-old Wilson girl. Troopers said their injuries were not life-threatening.

    The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old Glenwood City woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She had no signs of impairment, according to troopers.

    Names were not released pending family notification.

    The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol and the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
