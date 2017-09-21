UPDATE: Police release identity of woman found dead in Hudson
Hudson police on Thursday confirmed the identity of a woman whose body was found along the St. Croix River.
Police Chief Marty Jensen identified the woman as 74-year-old Hudson resident Carol M. Christoph. The discovery was made at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, by a woman walking her dog at the end of Dike Road, Jensen said.
“At the present time it does not appear foul play was involved,” Jensen said Thursday.
The chief said the woman had not been reported missing.
Jensen said an autopsy was performed Thursday morning but Christoph’s cause of death had not been determined. The body, which was partially in the water, appeared to have been there less than a day, Jensen said.