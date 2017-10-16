Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Polk County woman killed, St. Croix County teen injured in crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 10:05 a.m.
    Authorities said a St. Croix County teen and his father were injured when this truck they were in collided with a sedan on Saturday, Oct. 14, in Polk County. Photo courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office1 / 2
    The driver of this car was pronounced dead at the scene of a Balsam Lake crash reported Saturday, Oct. 14. Photo courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office2 / 2

    A Polk County woman died and a St. Croix County teenager was seriously injured after the vehicles they were driving crashed Saturday.

    The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Balsam Lake resident Aundria Schadow was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, reported at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Highway 8 and 170th Street in the town of Balsam Lake.

    READ MORE: Ellsworth police: May I use your shower?Team named: Hudson will cheer for St. Croix River Hounds

    The driver of the second vehicle, Jordan Klatt, 16, Emerald, sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. His father, 44-year-old Daniel Klatt, the front-seat passenger in the 1998 Chevy pickup, received minor injuries.

    Deputies determined the pickup collided with Schadow’s Buick sedan as she was entering the highway from 170th Street.

    Alcohol was ruled out as a factor for the occupants in the pickup. Deputies said there hasn’t been a determination on alcohol for Schadow.

    The crash left Highway 8 shut down for about two hours while deputies, assisted by St. Croix Falls police, firefighters and first responders, along with Lakes Region EMS, Osceola ambulance and firefighters, in addition to Balsam Lake police and North Air Care, tended to the scene.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsCrashaccidentst. Croix CountyPolk County
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement