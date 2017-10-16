The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Balsam Lake resident Aundria Schadow was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, reported at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Highway 8 and 170th Street in the town of Balsam Lake.

The driver of the second vehicle, Jordan Klatt, 16, Emerald, sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. His father, 44-year-old Daniel Klatt, the front-seat passenger in the 1998 Chevy pickup, received minor injuries.

Deputies determined the pickup collided with Schadow’s Buick sedan as she was entering the highway from 170th Street.

Alcohol was ruled out as a factor for the occupants in the pickup. Deputies said there hasn’t been a determination on alcohol for Schadow.

The crash left Highway 8 shut down for about two hours while deputies, assisted by St. Croix Falls police, firefighters and first responders, along with Lakes Region EMS, Osceola ambulance and firefighters, in addition to Balsam Lake police and North Air Care, tended to the scene.