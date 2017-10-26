Car-vs.-deer leads to 10-car wreck on I-94 in Hudson

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash occurred at 5:50 a.m. in westbound traffic near the Hudson bridge over the St. Croix River. No injuries were reported, but five of the vehicles involved had to be towed from the scene.

The crash backed up westbound traffic beyond Mile Post 5 in St. Croix County. The scene was cleared by 7:12 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.