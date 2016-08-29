Hampton opens doors in Hudson

The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton was welcomed as a new member of the Hudson Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau with a ribbon cutting prior to their Open House celebration.

The Hampton Inn and Suites in Hudson held its grand opening Aug. 18 with a ribbon cutting and Chamber of Commerce Event.

The hotel opened its doors in June after construction began in August of 2015.

“We’re excited to be able to bring the Hampton Inn brand to the community and we think that they’ll love the hotel,” said Kinseth Hospitality Companies Executive Vice President Bruce Kinseth. “They’ll like everything about this hotel.”

Opening the hotel has been a multi-year project. Kinseth said he first started looking at the community eight years ago.

“We’re just excited to have the hotel open.”

The hotel features 83 rooms and suites, a pool, fitness center, board room, business center, complimentary breakfast and WiFi.

Kinseth says the hotel was made possible by the support of local investors and financing, as well as the local construction workforce.

“We have strong local ownership of the hotel and I think that’s a big plus for the community,” he said.

Since opening the hotel has continued to grow its business.

“In the hotel business your first night is your worst night,” Kinseth said. “Then you go up the hill and start getting more hotel patrons every night and we’ve continued to ramp up strongly.”

Kinseth said the hotel is excited to take on its roles in the Hudson community.

“Hudson’s a great community and it’s fantastic to be part of it,” he said.