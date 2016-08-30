Croix Gear Machining expanding

Croix Gear Machining broke ground on their new 23,000 square foot facility along Hanley Road in Hudson. (submitted photo)

Ruthie Johnston, right of center, is joined by family members at the ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of a 23,000 square foot addition to the Croix Gear and Machining facility along Hanley Road in Hudson. Johnson’s son Matt, far left with wife and children, represents the third generation of Johnston’s involved in the business. (submitted photo)

The team at Croix Gear and Machining celebrates the groundbreaking of their 23,000 square foot addition along Hanley Road in Hudson.

On Friday, Aug. 19, friends, family, employees, and community leaders helped celebrate the ceremonial start of construction on a 23,000 square foot addition to Croix Gear and Machining, 1651 Hanley Road, Hudson. Once completed, the production space and administrative offices will total around 60,000 square feet.

Mayor Rich O’Connor and State Senator Sheila Harsdorf both spoke at the groundbreaking and congratulated Croix Gear for 50 years in business, as well as the expansion. Senator Harsdorf read a commendation signed by Governor Scott Walker, who toured Croix Gear in February 2014 during a stop in Hudson.

The company was founded in 1966 as Marine Associates to manufacture custom marine drive systems for fresh and salt water boats. Croix Gear and Machining operates as a division of Marine Associates to better reflect the design and manufacture of gears for numerous business sectors across the nation.

Derrick Building Solutions is the design/build contractor and the project is financed by Citizens State Bank and Wisconsin Business Development.

Learn more at www.croixgear.com.