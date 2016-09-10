Mallory’s provides family-friendly dining

Mallory’s Restaurant and Rooftop Bar owner Jason Johnson, right, stands with his wife Abby and children Charlie, Mallory and Mitchell in one part of the establishment. Mallory’s opened in June. (submitted photo)

From the name on the building to the items on the menu, Mallory’s Restaurant and Rooftop Bar is all about family.

Owner Jason Johnson said the goal of the restaurant, located downtown on Second Street, is to create a family-friendly environment.

The restaurant is really an extension of our family,” he said. “That’s why we did this.”

It’s an environment that starts with the name. The restaurant is named after Johnson’s daughter, Mallory, who will be holding the scissors at the restaurant’s ribbon cutting.

“People think it’s neat that it’s named after a 3-year-old,” Johnson said.

Mallory’s brothers Charlie, 8, and Mitchell, 5, have their fair share of the spotlight as well, with menu items named after them and their cousins. Child guests can order the Charlie’s chicken tenders or Mitchell’s mac and cheese.

“They think they’re movie stars when they come in here because they get to pick the food that has their name attached to it,” Johnson said.

Johnson and his wife Abby have lived in Hudson for more than 30 years. They were inspired to create an atmosphere that reflected their own family in the downtown area.

“Us having little kids, some of the tough part is going to a lot of places downtown that are maybe not so kid-friendly,” Johnson said. “This was something that was a little bit more of a dream and a passion to create that destination for people.”

Johnson also said he wanted to create a variety of options for his guests. Mallory’s features several different areas for visitors to enjoy. The building opens in a bar setting, but also has a more formal dining area in the back, the rooftop bar that overlooks the St. Croix River and a banquet area that can accommodate about 50 people.

“Here, we wanted to create those different atmospheres,” Johnson said.

In doing so, Johnson and the restaurant took on a building with a history of controversy in the Hudson area. The building briefly housed a strip club in 1998 and 1999 before being turned into a adult novelties shop.

“The building was obviously an issue for the city for quite some time. I think the city was happy to see something positive come out of a trouble asset,” Johnson said. “We came across the building and had the vision to create something unique that downtown Hudson doesn’t have.”

The reality has held up well to the vision, Johnson said. Mallory’s opened Father’s’ Day weekend, and the Johnson said the first few months have been fun.

“They’ve been phenomenal and the feedback has just been really phenomenal,” he said. “You start to see the same faces repeated over and over again which mean you gotta know you’re doing a good idea.”

Looking to the future, Johnson said he hopes things continue to go well. He wants Mallory’s to be a place for all families to come and enjoy, and a place for his own to grow up in.

“I have a smile on my face almost every day because it’s just fun,” he said.