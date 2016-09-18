Lisa and Mark Fagerwick pose for a photo th some of the new attire available at their store, Suri Oaks at Grace Ranch. (submitted photos)

To say Mark and Lisa Fagerwick like what they do would be an understatement. For them it is a passion.

The couple recently opened Suri Oaks at Grace Ranch, the newest addition to Dania Hall at 511 Second St. in downtown Hudson. The shop is part of their retail business in all things alpaca, fashions, accessories, toys and home goods. They also have an online business. And nothing they sell is made with less than 50 percent pure alpaca wool with many items made of pure alpaca.

Both of the Fagerwicks had successful careers before deciding to take a big leap of faith into raising alpacas. “Lisa saw them at the State Fair about four years ago and we talked about it and decided to make it happen,” said Mark.

The couple lived in Prior Lake, Minn. and boarded their first animals nearby. But they wanted a farm of their own and they found it near River Falls. Grace Ranch, as they call it, is 3.5 acres that are adjacent to Clifton Hollow Golf Course and the beautiful Kinnikinnic State Park. The ranch is not just a place to raise their alpacas. According to their brochure, the ranch is “a place of refuge” for those seeking a break from everyday trials.

They have 17 alpaca there with another on the way. By next spring there should be four new babies.

The Fagerwicks use the wool from their animals for products, but purchase most of their inventory from reputable alpaca craftsmen who work in fair labor shops. A lot of their imports come from Peru which is known in the industry for the quality of their work. The Fagerwicks buy directly from the artisans themselves whenever possible.

Mark says the durability of alpaca is well-known, citing the discovery of a piece that was around 2000 years old and in like new condition.

“Alpaca pieces, like the capes and shawls, are kind of like heirlooms that can be passed down from generation to generation,” Mark said.

The Fagerwicks believe Hudson is the right place for their dual mission — to sell the highest quality of merchandise and to use some of that profit to support Grace Ranch and its mission to provide a place of respite for those who need it.

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday. A grand opening celebration is planned for Sept. 29 from 5-7:30 p.m. For more information go to surioaks.com. For more information on Grace Ranch go to graceranch-wi.org.