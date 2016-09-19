Hudson Phillips-Medisize Acquired by manufacturer Molex

Hudson company Phillips-Medisize has entered into an acquistion agreement with Molex. (photo by Rebecca Mariscal)

The Hudson-based design and manufacturing company Phillips-Medisize has been acquired by global manufacturer Molex, LLC.

Phillips-Medisize Communications Manager Christina Johnson said operations at the Hudson company will continue as normal and the acquisition should have no impact on the Hudson community.

The company will continue to provide services to the drug delivery and combination products, consumable diagnostic and medical device and specialty commercial markets, Johnson said.

Phillips-Medisize has annual sales of more than $700 million according to Johnson. The Hudson company employs more than 4,000 worldwide at its 17 locations.

The transaction between Molex and Phillips-Medisize is expected to close in the fall, according to a press release on the Phillips-Medisize website.