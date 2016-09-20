Cookie crumbles just the right way for Best Maid

Best Maid Cookie Company in River Falls has never been busier. The manufacturer’s little outlet store – with prebaked cookies, cookie dough, bars and brownies – always has walk-in customers. But the bulk of the company’s products get shipped out for distribution. Above, are Best Maid’s director of operations Ted Kadrlik and vice president of food service sales Deb Dartsch. (photo by Phil Pfuehler)

Twenty years ago in August Best Maid Cookie relocated to the River Falls industrial park from Minneapolis. Then Gov. Tommy Thompson showed up with his motorcycle brigade for the grand opening.

In 1996 the cookie maker’s 30,000 square foot plant in River Falls had 11 employees.

Today there are more than 200 employees. Plans are underway to add 70 more by later this fall — mostly to work second and third shifts – to meet a growing sales demand.

In the next few months, the 110,000 square foot plant will be slightly expanded and revamped on the inside to keep productions lines going steady for three shifts, 24 hours a day, six days a week.

The addition plus the interior overhaul with new production equipment should be done by spring.

Part of Best Maid’s expansion involves Hudson Baking Company, noted for its marshmallow crispy dessert bars. Both companies are under the same ownership.

Hudson Baking will soon close and bring its 50 employees to work at the Best Maid River Falls plant.

The two companies have already partnered on crispy bar production and branding, so the upcoming integration is expected to be smooth.

That’s a lot going in the local cookie-making business – a big and growing business.

“Looking back, it’s been pretty cool to see the way the company has grown from it’s beginnings,” said Deb Dartsch, vice president of food service sales whose Swedish immigrant father, Arthur Erickson, started Best Maid in 1943.

“He would have been really proud about where we are now and where we’re headed,” said Dartsch about her father. “We’ve built a good, solid reputation in the food service world, and now that’s expanding into retail.”

That retail expansion is the result of Best Maid and Hudson Baking being bought out in 2014 by Chicago-based Arbor Investments.

Best Maid products – baked cookies, bars, brownies, cookie dough and more – have long been sold nationally to food service distributors at hospitals, universities, restaurants and cafeterias. Recently that sales territory has grown to include retailers like supermarkets, convenience and big-box stores.

This growing territory for Best Maid products has driven current expansion plans.

Dartsch said by “combining forces” with Best Maid and Hudson Baking, the retooled River Falls plant will be ready to keep pace with the increasing product demand.

The higher demand, she said, also has resulted in Best Maid now storing much of its inventory at a third-party cold storage site in Baldwin. That frees up warehouse space at the River Falls plant.

Those interested in new job openings at Best Maid should go to www.bestmaid.com/careers. Resumes can be sent to jobs@bestmaid.com or by dropping by in person at company’s main office, 1147 Benson St., in the River Falls Industrial Park.

Dartsch said most new Best Maid jobs to be filled are in production – machine operators, quality control, maintenance, operations leadership, inventory management and control, warehouse.

For most production jobs, no post-secondary degree is needed. On-the-job training will be provided.

Dartsch said Best Maid offers competitive wages, full benefits, 401K and “career paths.”

She noted that close to half of Best Maid’s office staff are UW-River Falls graduates, especially in accounting and purchasing.

Best Maid’s chief operating officer, Eric Ahlgren, got his bachelor’s has a master’s degrees from UWRF.

Regarding Best Maid’s job openings, Ahlgren said, “Best Maid is investing in creating career development opportunities for individuals that would like to grow with us and exemplify our core values.”

Best Maid’s small outlet store at the plant will continue to sell bargain-priced brownies, bars, baked cookies and cookie dough.

The store used to sell leftovers or cookies with slight design flaws. Now, because of demand, orders are made to keep the store’s shelves stocked.

“We’ve got the greatest smell in town,” said Dartsch about what draws customers to the outlet store, adding that: “But besides the aroma, customers want our products because they taste homemade, even better.

“They all have that fresh homemade texture and taste, and there are no preservatives. We use the same ingredients you would use in your kitchen.”