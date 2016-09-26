Dr. Chu brings traditional acupuncture to Hudson

Claire Vough and Dr. Qin Chu, center, cut the ribbon on Chu’s new acupuncture practice. The clinic opened on Aug. 11. (submitted photo)

After more than 20 years of clinical experience, Dr. Qin Chu has set up her own acupuncture clinic in Hudson.

Dr. Chu’s Acupuncture Clinic is a medical clinic that works with traditional Chinese acupuncture, as well as herbs and cupping.

“A lot of acupuncture in this area seems to be spa-related,” Chu’s assistant Claire Vough said. “This is traditional medical Chinese practice, and it’s medicine, It’s not a service, it’s a medical practice.”

Chu treats a variety of conditions including chronic pain, digestive disorder, respiratory disorder, neurological disorders, stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia and much more.

“There are a lot,” Chu said. “Almost everything.”

Chu began her acupuncture training in 1990 at the Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine at the recommendation of one of her teachers.

“When I was a kid, you know, 18, I had no idea what acupuncture was,” Chu said. “He told me acupuncture is amazing, so I should try that.”

Since then, Chu earned her PhD in acupuncture and worked at the Affiliated Hospital of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. In 2009, she moved to the U.S. where she served as the doctoral program director at the American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine.

“Dr. Chu has a very high repertoire of treating patients,” said Vough, who has worked with her for several years. “She would treat more people in one day than others did in a month.”

After so many years of working in clinics, Chu said she decided to start her own. The clinic officially opened its doors in Hudson on Aug. 11.

“I wanted to have my own clinic,” Chu said. “Some of my friends said, ‘Oh Hudson is a good place you can go,’ so we are here.”

So far, Chu said she has been enjoying the Hudson community.

“A lot of people are excited about us,” she said. “A lot of people here, they know acupuncture.”

In opening her new clinic, Chu brought her student and long-time assistant Vough with her.

“Dr. Chu and I have been a team for a few years,” Vough said.

Vough will take her board exams at the end of the year, and will join the practice in the new year.

“She was one of our top students,” Chu said.

The two are excited to become more involved in Hudson’s health and wellness community and continue to grow in the area.

“I just want more people to know we are here — a real, traditional Chinese clinic here,” Chu said.