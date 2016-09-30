The business has an outdoor area that is “furry-friend friendly.” Pets are welcome at Madison Avenue Wine and Spirits, and the mascot of the place is Yocom’s dog Jiggy.

The Madison Avenue Wine and Spirits tasting room features an indoor bar. The business is located downtown on Buckeye Street.

Kelly Yocom stands on the patio of the Madison Avenue Wine and Spirits tasting room. Yocom is the distiller, winemaker and owner of the business. (photos by Rebecca Mariscal)

One could say that spirits is in Kelly Yocom’s blood. In the 1600s, one of her great-great-grandfathers opened the first tavern in Plymouth Colony. Another great-grandfather was a hops farmer in 1800s Wisconsin. In the 1900s, two of her aunts were bootleggers for Al Capone, making bathtub gin in their farmhouse cellar.

In June of 2016, Yocom opened the Madison Avenue Wine and Spirits on Buckeye Street in downtown Hudson.

“This was kind of in our family history,” Yocom said. “Everyone says, ‘Well we’re not surprised that you would be doing something like this.’”

That history now decorates the Yocom’s new tasting room, which overlooks the St. Croix River.

“I always knew that I wanted to be on the water” she said. “And I knew that I wanted our tasting room to be somewhere you could have this beautiful view.”

Yocom’s own history with distilling and winemaking started years ago. She made drinks for her family and friends, who encouraged her to turn it into a business. After traveling across the country for distilling classes and taking winemaking classes at University of California Davis, she was ready to make the transition.

“I was having fun making things at home for our personal consumption, but then decided that I also wanted to learn the science behind it if we were going to turn this into a business,” she said.

In addition to the tasting room, Yocom owns American Sky Brewing, a larger location where the bottling and production is done.

When they started the business, Yocom and her husband Greg immediately decided it should be in their Hudson hometown.

“I knew that I wanted it to be in our hometown,” Yocom said. “I knew that if we were going to have a family business we wanted it to be here.”

The couple has a lot of ties to the community. Their daughter, the namesake of the tasting room, is a student at Trinity Academy. Yocom said they want to give back to their community, and they support local animal and children causes.

“We try to get out there and support our community in any way we can,” she said.

Madison Avenue will be open year-round, and features both an indoor and outdoor patio space for guests. The outdoor patio is “furry-friend friendly.”

“Every weekend we have pets. That’s been so neat too and that’s been so well-received,” Yocom said.

The tasting room offers a

vodka, cinnamon whiskey, and

red and white wine in addition to special weekly fusions.

The ingredients are fresh and gluten-free, something Yocom strives towards.

“We love to keep things fresh,” she said. “We are all about providing as many organic and natural ingredients to our products as

we can.

Since its opening, Yocom said business at the tasting room has been great.

“I’ve just really had a good time as well seeing our team develop and it’s just been a fun process,” she said. “And we have so many regulars already in the short time that we’ve been open.”

Yocom said she especially enjoys that the tasting room has given her the opportunity to experiment with different spirits again.

“I get a chance once in awhile to get back and get creative again with new infusion, and new products. That’s what’s really fun for me when I can put that creative hat on again,” she said.

Looking towards the future, Yocom’s business will be teaming up with Hudson’s Negret Wine Company and a few other local wineries for a St. Croix Wine Trail.

“It’s just an even larger reason for people to want to come to Wisconsin, come to St. Croix, come to the Hudson area,” she said.

Through the last few months, Yocom said it has been a crazy, but exciting, process.

“I never imagined that my high school sweetheart and I would be in this position having this business together in our hometown,” she said. “It’s just been an amazing journey.”

Though she said she sometimes wishes she’d done this sooner, Yocom said her experience up to this point has helped her immensely.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she said.