Works begins on new Xcel Energy facility

Xcel Energy broke ground on its new facility on Hanley Road on Sept. 26. From left are Tim Mauseth, Charlie Janssen, Paul Pearson, Jeff Larson, Chuck Enloe, Leigh Stoakes, Mayor Rich O’Connor, Mark Stoering, Brian Elwood, Blake Fry, Matt Boehlke, Dan Plourde and Bill Rubin.

Nearly 18 months after the search began for space to accommodate their growing needs, Xcel Energy broke ground on its new 27,000-square-foot facility on Old Highway 35 and Hanley Road last week.

The facility will replace the current one at 1201 Livingstone Road.

“We’re very much looking forward to the new facility,” said Xcel Community Relations Manager Brian Elwood.

“With all the growth in the area we just really realized we needed to acquire and find additional space,” Elwood said.

With the unique needs of the facility, Xcel decided on building a new one on the 22-acre lot in the St. Croix Industrial Park.

“It provides an excellent, excellent location for our crews and for operations going forward,” Elwood said. “It’s really an ideal location for us.”

Though Xcel needed to move, Elwood said it was important the facility remain in Hudson. Much of the new property was annexed into the city, allowing the facility to use city utilities and services. The company has been based in Hudson for decades, beginning with its downtown location up until 1985.

“We have a long history of partnership being in the City of Hudson. It’s one of our core communities that we serve in the region,” Elwood said.

Elwood said the new facility will allow Xcel to better serve both Hudson and the rest of its region. This office services an area spanning north to Somerset, south to Oak City and east to Woodville.

“Because there is so much growth in the area, the ability to acquire this piece of property and have it in the city of Hudson just is a great opportunity for us to serve going forward,” he said.

The total cost of the project will be about $9.7 million.

“It’s a pretty significant investment in the community and it's something that will be there for decades to come,” Elwood said.

In addition to serving the current needs, the new space will allow Xcel Energy to continue to develop into the future.

“It’s an investment in this region for many years to come,” Elwood said. “Our architects designed this building to meet our needs now but also to be expandable well into the future.”

The large amount of land that the company will retain, about 15 acres of the 22 total, will allow for additional truck storage, office, warehouse and mechanic space as needed.

“It’s going to expand as we continue to expand to serve the needs of the region as well,” Elwood said.

About 35 workers will make up the staff of the facility, but Elwood said that will soon grow.

“We think very quickly we’ll be expanding and having more workers,” he said.

Though it is designed to meet the needs for the future, the new facility will also have a strong connection to the past.

The land Xcel purchased was part of Master Gas Technician Chuck Enloe’s farm. Enloe’s family owned and lived on more than 500 acres in the area from the 1930s to the 1970s, Elwood said.

“Our new office will be nearly identical to where his old house was, the house that he grew up in,” Elwood said.

Enloe has provided old photos of his former home and land to the company, which will be used to decorate the new office.

“It’s pretty cool and it’s definitely kind of a neat story,” Elwood said.

The building is expected to be completed in December of 2017.