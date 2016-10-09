Lynn Winkel joined Pathways in July. She said she is looking forward to what the Hudson community has to offer. (submitted photo)

Dr. Michele Nemerow, Dr. Danielle Dabruzzi, Dr. Lynn Winkel, Tina and Robin stand in front of the building where Pathways Family Chiropractic is located. The practice celebrated 10 years. (submitted photo)

Pathways Chiropractic had a lot to celebrate this year. In addition to recognizing its 10th anniversary, the clinic also welcomed a new chiropractor, Lynn Winkel.

The clinic started a decade ago when Hudson-native Michele Nemerow opened up shop with fellow chiropractor Danielle Dabruzzi. The two saw the building at ___ Coulee Road as an opportunity to employ their similar chiropractic philosophies, Nemerow said.

“We saw the building come up and thought, ‘Oh what a great opportunity to start from scratch,’” she said.

The practice is family-oriented, and the three treat everyone including kids and pregnant women. The clinic is International Chiropractic Pediatric Association and Webster certified. Nemerow said they treat whatever and whoever walks through the door.

“We want to bring them on and help as much as we can,” she said. “From the athletes to the more geriatric patients, we’ve seen everybody.”

For Nemerow, the best part of the practice is treating people.

“Having people come in saying, “Thank you for getting my life back,’” she said. “Making people feel better is probably the most rewarding thing.”

The two years have gone by quickly, Nemerow said.

“It’s kind of a blink of an eye,” she said. “I really do honestly remember walking through here in the sawdust.”

Nemerow’s own child has grown from the 18-month old she was during construction, and she’s been able to see the families she treats grow, too.

“One thing we’ve noticed that is amazing is the families that we started off with who were in diapers and now they’re in middle school or what not,” she said.

Nemerow said they plan on continuing to grow the clinic, but remain in the Hudson area. The chiropractors want to develop the practice into a full wellness center. Part of this growth includes the addition of Winkel.

“For the longest time it was just the two of us,” Nemerow said. “We’ve grown to a point now where we needed some extra help so that was exciting, too. We got Lynn in with us, too.”

Winkel has been a chiropractor for six years and started with Pathways in July. She came to the Hudson clinic for a change of pace.

“I was kind of looking for an opportunity to be part of more of a family, wellness type focused practice,” Winkel said.

Her previous work had her treating people from all different walks of life, and she said she enjoys the continued variety that Pathways sees.

“I like being in a clinic where it’s a mix of everything. You have your newborn babies up to grandmas and great-grandmas,” she said. “That’s the type of thing that I enjoy.”

Winkel said one of her favorites parts of this new position is the people, both the ones she works with and the ones she treats.

“I love the people that I work with,” she said. “Our patients have all been very welcoming. Everybody’s really friendly.”

Winkel brings new services with her to the clinic. She is certified to conduction Department of Transportation physicals for drivers who need them. She is also taking classes to become certified for drug testing.

In addition to taking classes of her own, Winkel also works as an adjunct faculty member at the Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington teaching interns.

“They’re just so fun and they’re just anxious to learn,” she said about the work. “It kind of keeps me sharp on some of those things that you don’t use everyday in practice.”

Like Nemerow, Winkel is looking toward the clinic’s future in the community.

“I’m just excited to help the Hudson community,” she said. “I’m anxious to just kind of keep meeting people and looking forward to what Hudson has to offer.”