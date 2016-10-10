Excellence in Ag finalists selected

MADISON — Four individuals have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Ag finalists and will compete in December for the top honor.

The Excellence in Ag award recognizes members of Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program who excel in their leadership abilities and involvement in agriculture, Farm Bureau and other civic and service organizations.

“Four outstanding agriculture advocates are finalists in this year’s state competition. This contest highlights how these fine individuals have positively impacted Wisconsin agriculture and inspire others to do the same,” said Jim Holte, Wisconsin Farm Bureau President.

The four finalists are:

Lynn Dickman of Waushara County, research agronomist at Heartland Farms, Inc.

Teresa Marker of Barron County, livestock nutritionist for Crystal Creek Natural, LLC.

Amber Radatz of Trempealeau County, co-director of UW Discovery Farms Program.

Leslie Svacina of St. Croix County, goat farmer and former executive director of the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators.

Excellence in Ag award applicants are agriculturists who have not derived a majority of their income from a farm (that they own) for the past three years. Examples of occupations of past finalists include: agricultural education instructor, fertilizer salesperson, veterinarian, farm employee, agricultural writer and marketer.

Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program is open to members between the ages of 18 and 35.

Each finalist must make a presentation and answer questions in front of a three-judge panel during the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 2016 Annual Meeting/Young Farmer and Agriculturist Conference at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Dec. 2-5.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation co-sponsors this contest with GROWMARK Inc. and Rural Mutual Insurance Company. Information and applications for all YFA contests may be downloaded from WFBF’s website, www.wfbf.com.

Last year’s Excellence in Ag award recipient was Beth Schaefer from Marathon County.