Hudson Grocery Cooperative seeks director candidates

The owners of the Hudson Grocery Cooperative (HCG) will elect new board members at the annual meeting to be held on Nov. 16. This year, HCG is seeking five directors to fill vacancies on the volunteer board.

HGC Directors are expected to attend monthly board meetings to share ideas and set goals to make a grocery co-op in Hudson a reality. Board members also participate on a committee and commit to ongoing education in order to stay current with industry trends.

Any HGC owner who is interested in an open director position should attend the information session from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The meeting will be held at the Hudson Area Library, room 206, at 700 First St. These sessions are open to HCG owners interested in learning more about the responsibilities of the Board of Directors.

Anyone unable to attend an information session can contact HGC at (715)690-1043 or hudsongrocerycoop@gmail.com. Board applications are due Oct. 21.

HCG is an organization that is working to bring a grocery cooperative to Hudson. Learn more about HGC’s mission of “Building Community Through Food” at HudsonGroceryCoop.org or search for “Hudson Grocery Cooperative” on Facebook.