Hudson dog park project wins SPARK grant

“We’re thrilled of course with the SPARK that we’ve been given,” she said.

The winner was chosen based on votes by community members who attended the event and heard presentations on the three finalists. Wasmund said she was grateful for all the community members that attended.

“It was great to see so many people there,” she said.

The dog park will be installed near Grandview Park, covering a 2-acre field. It will provide an area for larger dogs as well as a smaller area for smaller dogs.

“We know that the dog park is going to be a fantastic addition to the Hudson community,” Wasmund said.

The initial cost for fencing for the park will be around $34,000, according to early estimates. Wasmund said now that the group has earned this initial funding, it will continue to plan events and fundraisers for the rest of the cost.

Moving forward, the organization will work on reaching out to other dog organizations in the area. It will also fine tune the layout and design for the park.

Wasmund said throughout the process she has had a good experience working with the City of Hudson, including the park board and common council.

“We’ve enjoyed that relationship,” she said. “We look forward to continuing our work.”

Other finalists for the event included Hannah Burns and her exercise playground project and Christopher Mick’s Space St. Croix. Wasmund said they both had inspiring ideas.

“We were in great company,” Wasmund said. “It was amazing to be just in that group with them.”

All three finalists were featured in the Star-Observer, on Oct. 13 and 20.