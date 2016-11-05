HHS grad brings magic to Hudson

The business provides more than 15 characters that are available for a variety of activities, including ticketed events such as a Villain’s Ball, meet and greets, and an interactive storytime. All the activities are designed to fill a different niche in the character business.

“We’re not brithday party specialists either, which kind of makes us different from a lot of other character groups who, often times, that’s their main focus, instead we’ve got these kind of themed events and we’ve got the story times,” Katz said.

Katz started the business in the beginning of September, after spending time volunteering as different fairytale characters. She founded the company with her friends and other HHS graduates in order to expand what they can do.

“We just wanted to take things up a notch,” she said. “It does take a bit of an investment, but we love doing this so much that we just wanted the excuse of having it as a business to do more.”

The company currently includes about a dozen people that can serve as characters or handlers, who help out at events. Characters include princesses, villains and other well-known faces. The business is continuing to add more characters as well, and looking for more actors to play the part.

All those involved get training on their characters and how to interact with children.

“We really like making people happy,” Katz said.

The wardrobe for the events are mostly provided by Katz and her mother, who sew most of the costumes. Some costumes can take hundreds of hours to complete.

“It is something that we really enjoy. I mean who wouldn’t want to sew for royalty,” Katz said. “We will call ourselves the royal seamstresses to preserve magic.”

Katz herself has portrayed a few characters, but said she wanted to keep them secret to preserve the magic. She is taking a break from the portrayals, as she’s pregnant and due in January.

“At the moment I’m cooking up some magic of my own so I don’t fit into anything, so it’s a good time to step back and work on the business stuff,” she said.

The business continues to grow, and recently partnered with The Giggle Factory to provide character add-ons. Occasions does not do private settings for the safety of cast and equipment, so Katz said this partnership is a good way for people to get involved with the business.

“We’re really excited to start offering some things over there,” she said.

That partnership will launch with an event from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

As a Hudson native, Katz said she’s glad the business has such a strong base in the Hudson community.

“When you grew up somewhere, you know the people and you want to give back to the community, so it’s just really fun to be back home doing this thing that you really love,” she said.

Katz’s favorite part of the whole operation is, of course, the kids.

“There’s nothing that’s better than seeing really happy kids. Just the ability to make somebody’s day by paying any kind of attention to them,” she said. “It’s a really magical thing.”