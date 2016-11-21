The Hudson Independent Business Association, a sub-committee of the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau, recently donated $1,000 to the Hudson Police Department Explorers program. The money was raised through HIBA’s Helping Hands Through HIBA fundraising event held at Lakefront Park in Hudson on Oct. 8. Six non-profit organizations each received $1,000. The other non-profits receiving donations included Bridge for Community Life, Coco’s Heart Rescue, the Hudson Fire Department Explorers, Operation Help and Sustain Hudson.