Helping Hands through HIBA event donates to Hudson Police Department Explorers Program
The Hudson Independent Business Association, a sub-committee of the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau, recently donated $1,000 to the Hudson Police Department Explorers program. The money was raised through HIBA’s Helping Hands Through HIBA fundraising event held at Lakefront Park in Hudson on Oct. 8. Six non-profit organizations each received $1,000. The other non-profits receiving donations included Bridge for Community Life, Coco’s Heart Rescue, the Hudson Fire Department Explorers, Operation Help and Sustain Hudson.
Pictured at the check presentation include left to right, Ruth Misenko, Seasons on St. Croix, Donna Kauffman, Hudson Star-Observer, Dawn Marquart First American Bank, Detective Sergeant Glen Hartman, Hudson Police Department, Angel Duratti, Angels Pet World, and Michele Lindeman, Lavender Thymes.