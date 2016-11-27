Chamber looking for new board members, member awards

The board controls the chamber property, is responsible for its finances and directs all of its affairs.

Names of candidates for the director position can be nominated by a petition with the signatures of at least 10 qualified members of the chamber. The petition must be filed with the nominating committee of the board within 10 days after notice has been given of the names of those nominated.

The nominating committee will accept nominations through mail to the chamber location or by email to blake@hudsonwi.org. The final date to send in nominations is Nov. 30.

Recommendation by the nominating committee will be considered at the full board meeting in December. New board members will be introduced at the annual meeting in January.

The board consists of 11 members. Board members are appointed to three-year terms and can serve two consecutive terms.

Each January the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau sets aside one special evening to recognize and honor the accomplishments of Chamber members — the Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet.

The Chamber is accepting nominations for:

•Large and Small Businesses of the Year

•Chamber Member of the Year

•Community Volunteer of the Year

•Marie Blakeman Award

We will also present the Ambassador of the Year Award at the event, which is selected by the Ambassador Committee.

Please review the nominations CRITERIA PAGE on the nominations website — http://hudsonchamberawards.weebly.com/ — for information about each award and submit your nominations to the Chamber by Friday, Dec. 2.