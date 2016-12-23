Local fisherman finds success in the “Shark Tank”

He chipped his teeth twice biting fishing line.

Then the final straw came as the avid fisher was down in Florida during a friend’s wedding. He caught a blacktip shark, which became tangled in his line. The thicker line he used to reel in the shark was too big for him to bite through, so Zahorski went in search of his bait knife. He found it, with his foot.

“It was just like an inch away from literally severing off my little toe,” Zahorski said. “It could have been pretty ugly.”

The incident caused Zahorski to reflect on all the struggles he’s had since he first started fishing when he was four years old.

“I thought, man, there’s got to be a better way,” he said.

Looking for another option, Zahorski got some welding puddy, broke apart a dental floss cutter and created a prototype for his product Line Cutterz. This adjustable ring features a double-sided blade, making cutting fishing line easier. After cutting his first piece of line, Zahorski knew he had something big.

So Zahorski and his wife went all in, moving to Hudson and selling everything they had, including his fishing boat.

“Which was like selling a kid,” Zahorski said.

Struggle with his blacktip shark led Zahorski to a whole different type of shark, the business ones on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

Looking for extra support for the business, Zahorski was featured on an episode in November. He was given the chance to pitch his idea to the “sharks” of the show, looking for a deal of 20 percent equity for $120,000.

“The amount of pressure is hard to even put into words,” he said.

He was able to reel in one of the sharks he was aiming for, Daymond John. The two settled on a deal of 33 percent equity for $120,000.

“He beat me up and got 33 percent out of me instead of 20 percent,” Zahorski said.

Since the deal was made, Line Cutterz has seen an immense amount of orders coming from all over the world. The first 72 hours after the show aired had one order every minute.

“As fast and furious as possible, that’s always kind of been my motto, so we’re just going to follow through with that philosophy,” Zahorski.

The company is continuing to develop new products and has even expanded into the quilting industry. Zahorski said he heard a lot of women were stealing their husbands’ lines to cut thread, so he reworked the ring into Thread Cutterz.

One of the best and most surprising results of the show is Zahorski has had the opportunity to speak to kids in the area about entrepreneurship.

“If you’re going to do something, do something you’re passionate about,” he tells them.