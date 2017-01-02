Father and son head up Batteries Plus Bulbs

As a U.S. Navy veteran, Casey was drawn to the veteran benefits that Batteries Plus Bulbs offered.

“They had a great program that helps veterans purchase franchises, so we were able to take advantage of that,” he said.

With the previous Hudson location closed, River Falls residents Terry and Casey said they were thrilled to bring the franchise back to the area.

“We’re excited about our location,” Terry said. “It’s exciting because Hudson and western Wisconsin has really grown.”

The store offers more than 60,000 different batteries and bulbs, everything from hearing aids to diesel truck batteries, Terry said.

“It’s a vast array of different types of batteries and bulbs that people don’t even think about,” he said.

Casey said the small specialty store is designed to be a hands-on experience so people can find the right battery or bulb, even if they don’t know what they need.

“You’re going to get that one-on-one personal experience, and we’re going to get you what you need,” he said. “You don’t need to be intimidated walking in the door.”

The store also offers testing and repair services, as well as a nation-wide guarantee.

“Yes we are a small, family-owned business, but we come with the backing of the Batteries Plus Bulbs national brand,” Casey said.

As the store moves forward into its first weeks, Casey and Terry are already looking for ways to further support the Hudson community.

“We want to try to give back to the community as best we can, to be a good community citizen,” Terry said.

With the business getting off the ground, Terry and Casey said they’re also enjoying the family aspect of the business. The family had talked about starting a business together before, and were excited when this opportunity arose.

“This is a once-in-a lifetime so close to where we live, so perfect for our family,” Casey said.

Terry even came out of retirement to help Casey with the venture. Casey said hopefully down the road his dad will be able to spend less time in the store. Until then, the two are enjoying working together.

“I’m very proud of him,” Terry said.