Chamber of Commerce annual meeting Jan. 26

The event gives the chamber the opportunity to recognize its members and volunteers for all they have done to help it grow. It is also a time to celebrate both the chamber and business accomplishments of the last year.

Board members will also be recognized at the event, with outgoing members honored, and new board members welcomed. The goals for 2017 will also be presented.

The chamber strives to recognize its member businesses for innovation and success each year.

The chamber will award the “Business of the Year” awards in order to recognize the outstanding achievement by companies with less than 20 employees and those with 20 or more full-time employees.

An outstanding chamber member and outstanding community volunteer will also be recognized. The “Marie Blakeman Award” will also be awarded.

Sponsorship and general attendee registration is now open.

WESTconsin Credit Union is the platinum sponsor for the event, with gold, silver and bronze sponsorship available.

Last year’s award banquet winners include Cardinal Health for “Large Business of the Year,” Plantables for “Small Business of the Year,” Linda LaKosky-Eng of Minuteman Press for “Chamber Member of the Year,” Jeremy Lilyquist of Sustain Hudson for “Ambassador of the Year,” Hudson Backpack Program for “Community Volunteer of the Year” and Sam Cari for the “Marie Blakeman Award.”