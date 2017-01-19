Registration closing for annual Chamber meeting and awards

The event gives the chamber the opportunity to recognize its members and volunteers for all they have done to help it grow. It is also a time to celebrate both the chamber and business accomplishments of the last year.

Board members also will be recognized at the event, with outgoing members honored, and new members welcomed, in addition to the presentation of the goals for 2017.

The chamber strives to recognize its member businesses for innovation and success each year, according to its website.

The chamber will award two "Business of the Year" awards in order to recognize the outstanding achievement by companies with fewer than 20 employees and those with 20 or more full-time employees.

An outstanding chamber member and outstanding community volunteer will be recognized as well. The "Marie Blakeman Award" also will be awarded.

Sponsorships are still available.

WESTconsin Credit Union is the platinum sponsor for the event, with gold, silver and bronze sponsorship available.

Last year's award banquet winners include Cardinal Health for "Large Business of the Year," Plantables for "Small Business of the Year," Linda LaKosky-Eng of Minuteman Press for "Chamber Member of the Year," Jeremy Lilyquist of Sustain Hudson for "Ambassador of the Year," Hudson Backpack Program for "Community Volunteer of the Year" and Sam Cari for the "Marie Blakeman Award."